The iPhone 14 will arrive a little earlier than expected. When?

The arrival of the iPhone 14 is just around the corner, and lovers of Apple products are licking their lips because the company’s fall event will bring juicy news. Well, it has been known that those from Cupertino intend to advance a little the date that everyone expected from September 14. We tell you which one they have chosen.

From what it seems, Apple will not completely maintain its way of acting, and has decided to advance the presentation of the expected iPhone 14 by a week, which will be four as it has been pointed out for a long time. One of the details that have also leaked is that the presentation will be basically onlinewith a few chosen media that may be live and direct (don’t miss those applause and shouts, which are already a tradition).

As far as the new date is concerned, the one chosen by the manufacturer is the September 7th. Therefore, it seems that the rumors that pointed to supply problems are going to stay at that…. In rumours. In short, Apple already has everything ready to present the new phones that will be one of its great supports by the end of 2022 and much of 2023.

Four iPhone 14 are expected at the presentation

Apple’s idea is to announce four models of the new iPhone 14 range, being two basic and a couple more advanced and with the additional Pro nomenclature. The screens of the two smaller models will be 6.1 inches, while the Max variants They will have 6.7” panels. By the way, it is believed that Pro models will be the ones with new processors (the A16) and more significant advances in what has to do with the integrated main camera.

pexels

Apart from that, you will be able to see live all the good things that the new version of iOSthe operating system of these smartphones, combined with the new terminal options that the company with the bitten apple will announce.

There will be company for the phones

Yes, it seems that the iPhone 14 will not arrive alone, and this is as logical as usual for a few years. On the one hand, the new version of Apple’s smart watch (the Watch 8). It is noted that there will also be a pro model of this wearable, which will have larger dimensions and a much more resistant design. Besides, new functions are expected, such as the use of the smartwatch as a thermometer.

Some sources point out that a new Entry-level iPad which will have as one of its most striking options to have a very tight price. This is an excellent idea considering how the competition is currently behaving in the tablet market. Of course, the possibility of a separate event for this model and a new Pro at some point in October should not be ruled out.

>