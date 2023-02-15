The Huawei Watch Buds arrives in Spain to combine headphones with the smartwatch

- Advertisement -

One of the most attention-grabbing smartwatches last year was the Huawei WatchBuds. This accessory stands out for integrating into a single device a smartwatch that has headphones inside. Therefore, we are talking about a completely different and innovative model. to date was not available in Spain. But this is something that has just changed.

The truth is that the way in which everything is integrated, the headphones are under the screen, seemed impossible to achieve when talking about this product as a simple idea on the part of Huawei. But the Asian company managed to carry out the design and that it was also fully functional. So much so, that the quality of the panel that it integrates is not out of place compared to its rivals: 1.43-inch AMOLED with a resolution that allows you to see everything with excellent definition and color.

Huawei

- Advertisement -

In addition, details that could be negatively affected, such as weight, have finally come into place, since the wearable remains at 66.5 grams (adding four more for each headset). And, all this, with an excellent quality finish because it is used stainless steel as a manufacturing material and has details as positive as including a configurable side button that is of great help -which allows the appearance to be similar to that of a traditional watch-.

Other things to keep in mind about this Huawei

One of the important ones is that it has an operating system Harmony OS 3, ensuring excellent compatibility and enabling excellent performance. Without losing functionalities, since all the sensors that are common in smart watches are included, it should be noted that IP54 water resistance is maintained and that in terms of autonomy there is excellent news, because the usage time without charge is up to three days. Nothing bad.

Huawei

If you are wondering about the integrated headphones by Huawei, which are button-type, these are of a higher quality than can be expected. Thus, for example, they have Noise Cancellation and it is water resistant, they are charged inside the watch itself, and there is no shortage of advanced options such as the touch control to manage playbacks or answer calls received on the phone.

Price in Spain of this wearable

If the Huawei Watch Buds catches your eye, you should know that you have to pay 499 euros to get it. But, right now, there is a reservation period that allows you to save 30 euros, which is not a bad amount, taking into account everything that this device offers, which is completely differential.

- Advertisement -

>