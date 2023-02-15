5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsSoccer team captain from Thai cave rescue dies in U.K.

Soccer team captain from Thai cave rescue dies in U.K.

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
duangpetch promthep thai cave ap18199537594774.jpg
duangpetch promthep thai cave ap18199537594774.jpg
- Advertisement -

London — One of 12 boys dramatically rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in Britain where he was attending school on a scholarship, authorities said Wednesday. Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was the captain of the Wild Boars soccer team that was stranded in floodwaters in the cave in northern Thailand in June 2018.

The nail-biting 18-day rescue effort made headlines across the globe and has since inspired movies, documentaries and books.

APTOPIX Thailand Cave
Relatives of Duangpetch Promthep, one of the boys rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand, greet him as he arrives home in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, in a July 18, 2018 file photo.

- Advertisement -

Sakchai Lalit/AP


Duangpetch was awarded a soccer scholarship to study at Brooke House College in Leicestershire, central England, last year.

“Today my dream came true,” Duangpetch wrote on Instagram in August. “I will focus and do my best.”

- Advertisement -

Leicestershire police said they were called to the boarding school on Sunday over concerns for the welfare of a pupil, who they did not name in line with police protocols in the U.K.

“The pupil – a 17-year-old boy – was taken to hospital. He has since died,” the force said, adding his death was “not being treated as suspicious”.

Mark Gooding, Britain’s ambassador in Bangkok, tweeted his condolences to Duangpetch’s family.

- Advertisement -


“It was dark and quite scary”: Thai cave survivors speak on first full day with families

03:45

Thai charity Zico Foundation, which helped him secure the scholarship, also expressed condolences to his family on Facebook, as did a team-mate who was rescued from the cave.

Reports in Thailand said Duangpetch had slipped over and suffered a head injury, and was in hospital on a respirator for two days before he died.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Phone Reviews

Motorola Moto X40 (Edge 40 Pro) is official: specifications, images and price

Motorola presented its new in China top of the range Moto X40. Rumors have...
Microsoft

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X75 modem with 5G Advanced and new solution with Wi-Fi 7

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday (15) new solutions for next-generation mobile connectivity that promise to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.