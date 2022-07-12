The Honor Tablet 8 is filtered: what we know about the next rival of Apple’s iPad

- Advertisement -

has been in the tablet market for some time, although the manufacturer’s latest models have not gone outside its borders. Last year they presented the Honor V7, and now the first information about it has just been leaked. honor tablet 8

In this case, it seems that we will be facing a mid-range – premium model that will arrive with a clear objective: to become one of the best alternatives. And seeing the characteristics of the Honor Tablet 8, this model shows ways.

As reported from the ITHome portal, the Honor Tablet 8 has been leaked showing some of its features. And watch out, it comes with a 2K resolution display to ensure the best image quality.

[mb_related_posts1]

What we know about the Honor Tablet 8

As indicated in the leak, although the dimensions of the screen are not known, the manufacturer will bet on a 2K dashboard to offer the best image quality and with Dolby Vision support, the most widely used HDR standard in the industry. It probably also has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support to offer an audiovisual experience beyond any doubt. Without a doubt, it will be a perfect tablet to watch movies and series.

filtered-what-we-know-about.jpg" width="980" height="551" alt="Honor V7 tablets" > Wireless charging makes the iPhone 12 Mini even smaller, do you know why? enlarge photo Honor V7 tablets Honor

With model number HEY-W09, this Honor tablet It will have a Snapdragon 680 processor and between 4 and 6 GB of RAM. A configuration more than enough to be able to move all kinds of games and applications without major problems.

We do not have data on the battery, but it will have a fast charge of 22.5W. As for the possible launch date and price of the Honor Tablet 8, it will be presented at the end of the month together with the Honor Smart Screen X3 series at an unknown price.

for now it is too early to know if this tablet will reach the European marketbut we hope so. The tablet industry is experiencing a second golden age. During the pandemic, millions of people began to work from home, and they saw that these devices offered a better service than a laptop, since tablets are lighter and more versatile as they have greater autonomy.

[mb_related_posts2]

So this market is expanding with all kinds of models so that we can enjoy a wide selection of options. And the idea of ​​being able to buy a product like this Honor Tablet 8 with a 2K screen (perfect for watching movies on vacation) at a moderate price, should not exceed 300 euros, sounds very interesting.

>