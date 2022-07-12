Kingston Unveils New (and Blazing-Fast) DataTraveler Max Pen Drives

- Advertisement -

Kingston Digital has expanded its portfolio of external storage solutions with the DataTraveler Max Type-A. A model that maintains the compact size of its predecessors and its very high speed, but now with a connection port USB Type A.

Kingston had already marketed a DataTraveler Max with the USB Type-C connector, an interface that is undoubtedly the future of the peripheral connection port. But there are still millions of devices with Type A and the manufacturers seek to offer greater compatibility with this new model.

Like the previous one, its size is minimal (91.17 x 22 x 9.02 mm) as well as its weight of 14 grams. It features a ribbed casing with a one-handed slider cover to avoid leaving the USB-A connector exposed when not connected. It also has an LED status indicator and has an opening to insert it into a key ring.

Internally, it uses the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, the most advanced among those available until USB4 is deployed, and which allows it to achieve a maximum read speed of 1,000 Mbytes per second and a maximum write speed of 900 MB/swhich allows you to seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as 4K/8K videos.

A stratospheric performance for this type of unit that is combined with its enormous versatility of use, maximum portability that allows it to be carried in a pocket and the compatibility of a port present in hundreds of millions of devices.

Kingston Digital says the new DataTraveler Max Type-A will work under any platform, Windows, macOS, or Linux. With a five-year warranty, it will be available in three different storage capacities, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 Tbyte. No price has been provided, but it shouldn’t be too different from the USB Type-C models, which (if your device has ports to use it) is the version we would generally recommend. Currently on sale, you can purchase the 256 GB version for 55 euros.

