The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro land in Spain with performance, battery and high-flying prices

Although they were officially announced at the end of March, it has not been until now that the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro have been launched in Spain. These new phones focused on the most gamer public They arrive in our country without their middle brother, the Black Shark 5 RS, but they still offer a very interesting compendium of features.

With high-end chips from Qualcomm and up to 16 GB of RAM in more advanced configurations, we find two terminals that aim to offer the best possible performance in video games. Although they also have other relevant additions in reference to their cameras or battery. We review in this post all these specifications and, of course, their prices.

Prices and versions of the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro

These new mobiles are already available for purchase and they do so in different colors: “Explorer Grey” and “Mirror Black” for the Black Shark 5 and “Nebula White” and “Stellar Black” for the Black Shark 5 Pro. Both offer different versions of RAM and storage, which, as usual, means that there are price variationsleaving its catalog like this:

BlackShark 5 8/128GB: €549

€549 BlackShark 5 12/256GB: €649

€649 BlackShark 5 Pro 8/128GB: €799

€799 BlackShark 5 Pro 12/256GB: €899

€899 BlackShark 5 Pro 16/256GB: €999

Great performance, although with differences compared to China

As we said at the beginning, these phones had already been presented on March 30. On that occasion they were announced to be launched on the Chinese market and in their arrival in countries like Spain they are 99.99% identical. Soon we will tell you how they differ from that one.

The first thing to note is its gaming style design in the back with which they already give signs of what public they are targeting. On the front we find panels AMOLED and OLED respectively for the ‘5’ and the ‘5 Pro’. Both with 6.67 inches and a high refresh rate that reaches 144 Hz, very typical of these gaming mobiles, although not exclusive if we look at phones like the Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro.

The only differences with the Chinese version is that we do not find capacities of 512 GB of ROM, although we do have 12 GB of RAM.

Inside they house two of Qualcomm’s best chips. For the standard model we find a Snapdragon 870 and for the ‘Pro’ a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the second most powerful after the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was presented several weeks ago. They both come with a AdrenoTM GPU, with the 650 model for the standard and the 730 for the ‘Pro’. oh and both have 5Gnot negligible data.

The differences with the aforementioned Chinese version appear when we talk about his memories. The standard model supports configurations of 8 and 12 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of storage, the same as its Asian version. However, the Black Shark 5 Pro not only offers 8 and 16 GB of RAM, but also adds an intermediate 12 GB. The negative part is that it does not reach the 512 GB of storage that it does get in China, staying here reserved for 128 and 256 GB.

Also noteworthy is the super fast charging that these mobiles support, reaching 120 W of power in both cases and with 4,650 mAh batteries. They also share a front camerawhile if we go to the rear we find 64 and 100 megapixel main cameras respectively, accompanied by a 13 megapixel wide angle in both cases and a 2 megapixel macro for the standard and 5 megapixels in the ‘Pro’.

Technical sheet of the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro