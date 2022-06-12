The best JRPG games for Android mobiles in 2022

Role-playing games have managed to get hold of a fairly privileged position in the video game industrywith an extremely large number of renowned titles, such as the iconic Final Fantasy saga, just to give an example.

Well, this genre has a variant called JRPG, which basically has been role-playing games created in Japanso if you want to know which are the best ones you can get in this 2022 for Android mobiles, continue reading.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

And speaking of the Final Fantasy franchise, here we have a mobile version of Final Fantasy XVone of the most interesting titles of the genre in recent years.

It has more than a million downloads in the Play Store and, curiously, it is one of the few installments developed by Square Enix that are from free download on the official Google storeso if you’re a true fan of this saga you can’t miss this Pocket Edition.

Langrisser

Another great title for Android phones is Langrisser, a fairly complete game in every sense of the word, with good graphics, a good story and a game mode that will undoubtedly hook you, that is, if you are a true fan of video games. role. It has a rating of 4.7 on Google Play and it is free to download.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days

Based on the anime of the same name, this free game is developed by Nexon, a South Korean company with headquarters in Tokyo. It presents quite decent graphics that will transport you to another world, specifically to the world that is being harassed by the Demon King And what do you have to save?

Genshin Impact

If you are well immersed in the world of RPG games, surely you have heard the title of Genshin Impact before, a game released in 2020 that racked up high praise and received general good reviews. In fact, it became the video game that has raised the most money in its first month of release, and this in both Google Play and the App Store.

It has an exciting story and striking graphics, quite similar to what can be seen in the world of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and although it is a title created by a Chinese developer (HoYoverse), we could not leave it out of this Article due to the great success it had on all platforms.