The best football games for the World Cup in Qatar

Within a few days the Qatar World Cup will give the initial whistle for the opening match to start. Now football will be the center of attention of all the media, and in these apps you will be able to be informed of everything that happens in the World Cup. But if, in addition to watching the matches with the best smartphone in your living room, you want to get into the action from the same sofa, you can experiment with the best soccer games to live the World Cup to the fullest.

There are a large number of titles that perfectly simulate everything that happens on the pitch.

Soccer simulators have evolved remarkably, the gameplay is very similar to reality and the stadiums and the public are the reflection of a real match. Next, we will give a list with the soccer games that are worth it to celebrate the World Cup in Qatar as it should.

– FIFA 23: a classic in the world of king sport, although this installment is different. EA Sports has done a remarkable job, first of all, the time of the game and the realism it conveys is very well achieved, behind are the robotic movements and the absurd goals. Also, the world’s top leagues are fully licensed and Worlds DLC will be released for free when the competition starts, which is perfect.

– eFootball 2023: Although it is not the same as before, it is still a good option. The matches are entertaining because the player can set them up in different ways. Not only do you have to attack, defense is also a key point for victory. Currently, there is a free version for consoles, computers and mobiles, it offers a trimmed down experience, but allows you to try the game before buying the full title.

– Football Manager 2023: this is the best soccer club management simulator out there today. The range of options is extremely wide, making it possible to negotiate with sponsors, sign future promises, make any type of clause and more. Best of all, this installment comes with UEFA licenses.

– Dream League Soccer: a soccer game made only for mobiles that consists of putting together a dream squad. It has hundreds of licensed teams, various options to grow the stadium, resource management, buying and selling players, etc. An entertaining and complex title that will offer many hours of gameplay.

– Sega Pocket Club Manager: This video game is focused on fun. The person will start with a small team that they have to manage to lead them to victory and world fame. It stands out for being complete, you have to find and train talents, improve the stadium, expand the fan base, etc.