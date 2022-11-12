Twitter can compete and attract YouTube creators by paying 10% more, says Musk

Amid a series of confusions, Elon Musk met with the Twitter team and guided the social network’s employees to look for popular creators on YouTube to “bring them to Twitter”.
musk claims to be willing to pay 10% more for these creators to be able to publish their videos on Twitter, and this is the first measure of the billionaire looking to rival YouTube.
If they can post videos on Twitter and earn at least as much income as they do on YouTube, then naturally they will also post videos on Twitter.
Currently, Twitter only allows the posting of 140-second videos, but Musk believes it’s easy to change that:
These are not super complicated things, they require very basic technology. We’re not trying to kill YouTube, I just want to ask, do we really need to give YouTube that much free traffic?
In the billionaire’s view, Twitter ends up losing a lot of revenue by allowing creators to share only the link to their video on YouTube, but could reverse that simply by allowing the full video to be posted on the platform.
Let’s take a bunch of creators that we think are cool on YouTube and say, ‘Hey, would you consider putting the video on Twitter? We will pay 10% more than YouTube. How about thinking about it?'”
Finally, the new CEO and owner of Twitter wants the social network to start popularizing the idea that there are also videos on its platform.
A lot of people don’t know about Twitter’s video capabilities, and I didn’t tell them about it until this morning. So if we work hard to roll out the video feature and make it known to more people, that would be a good move.