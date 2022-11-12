Twitter can compete and attract YouTube creators by paying 10% more, says Musk

Amid a series of confusions, Elon Musk met with the Twitter team and guided the social network’s employees to look for popular creators on YouTube to “bring them to Twitter”.

musk claims to be willing to pay 10% more for these creators to be able to publish their videos on Twitter, and this is the first measure of the billionaire looking to rival YouTube.

If they can post videos on Twitter and earn at least as much income as they do on YouTube, then naturally they will also post videos on Twitter.

Currently, Twitter only allows the posting of 140-second videos, but Musk believes it’s easy to change that: