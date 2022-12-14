- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp instant messaging application has many tricks and special settings. Among its more than 2,000 million users, there are those who use it to talk about work issues, for private chats or simply to share jokes. If you want to hide WhatsApp messages and conversations from prying eyes, there is also an option.

WhatsApp surpasses the barrier of 2,000 million users and continues to grow

Using WhatsApp’s privacy features and connection time hiding allows you to customize the user experience. With this trick to hide messages, you’ll be able to share your phone without fear that your most personal conversations will be read.

Step by step, how to hide WhatsApp messages on Android

For hide whatsapp messages and conversationsyou have to follow these instructions on Android phones:

-Open the WhatsApp messaging application.

-Select the conversation to hide and keep pressing on it without entering.

-Press the icon in the upper area, to the left of the three points.

-The chat will become archived.

being hidden, the chat will only reappear when a new message arrives in that conversation. If you need to see it manually, you can go down to the last of the conversations and select the Archived section. All the hidden chats will be grouped there.

Hide WhatsApp chats on iPhone

Although sometimes the configuration on iPhone is more difficult, with the trick of archiving messages it does not happen. The steps are very similar:

-Open the WhatsApp application.

-Choose the conversation you want to archive.

-Hold down on the conversation for a few seconds without opening it, and press the Archive button.

Unlike Android, for access hidden conversations on iPhone it’s much easier. There is a label that says Archived Chats just above Broadcast Lists and Create Group.

With this simple trick, you can keep your private conversations a bit more secure from prying eyes. If they want to search for your chats, they will have to navigate the WhatsApp interface a bit.