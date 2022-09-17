The best board games for Android phones

- Advertisement -

Every day more and more arrive on , the system has a large number of genres that are capable of satisfying even the most demanding gamer. There is everything, excellent titles that are life simulators, an extensive catalog of video games based on anime, hilarious local multiplayer and more. Now, for you to have a great time, you can also count on the best games for mobile.

Board games are ideal to share with the family or have a good time with friends.

Right now, Android has the best board games. This is because they are very intuitive, entertaining and can be played by several people. Here we will give a list with the most promising of the moment so that you only download titles that are worth it.

– Elder Sign: Omens: one of the oldest video games for that revolves around mystery. The board is a huge network of clues, arcane reference items, and many other interesting additions. On the other hand, it is a complicated title, but it is very well done and addictive.

– Exploding Kittens: the best thing about it is that it is an easy game to understand. Each of the participants will receive cards and one of them will be in charge of drawing the kitten that explodes to try to infiltrate the cards of the others. It’s really fun, everyone will love it regardless of age.

– Galaxy Trucker: The goal is to build ships to survive in space. There are all kinds of difficulties, enemies, meteors to dodge, skill zones and more. On the other hand, it should be noted that it has online multiplayer and a campaign mode, which is appreciated.

– The Game of Life 2: As its name indicates, you have to build a life, that is, get a job and make a happy family. There is a set of cards and objectives that will make you go backwards or forwards in the well-being of the character. In addition, it plays practically the same as its physical version of the board manufactured by Hasbro.

– Mini Subway: a minimalist game where you have to design a route for the traffic of a city. It seems simple, but there are a lot of difficulties to be faced in order to develop a system that works and meets the demands of the inhabitants.

–Oceans: It is a recent title where players have to create sea monsters to face the rival. Also, it puts your creativity to the test because you have to give life to a fish that is capable of defeating the others.