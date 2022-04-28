The best apps to customize the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 bracelet

If you are one of those who have a Xiaomi Mi SmartBand 6 Enjoy one of the most complete wearable accessories that exist in terms of quality/price ratio. The large number of functions that it includes, among which the control of physical activity is not lacking, have made this accessory one of the most popular today. If you want to give it a personal touch, we are going to tell you how to achieve it on your screen.

Generally, the most used option to give a new look to the smart bracelet we are talking about is to change the strap (there are many options available in online stores), but sometimes you want to go one step further. To achieve this, there is the possibility of using Applications that change the image that exists on the screen beyond what the official Xiaomi app itself offers. We are going to show you some of the ones that are worth evaluating.

Perfect apps for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to be different

All developments have common features that are important. On the one hand, it can be downloaded free of charge from the store Play Store, which is all life insurance. Besides, its compatibility with the Xiaomi bracelet is perfect, so you should not be afraid of using them. Additionally, you will find from a simple use of the development to options that do not take up much on the smartphone that is synchronized with the bracelet. Ultimately, what you will not find any problem in the use of these applications.

Any of the three options that we leave you is recommended, since they will allow you to change the appearance of the Xiaomi Mi Smartband 6 in a simple and reliable. They are the following:

WatchFaces Store For Mi Band 6

This is a development that includes a wide collection of screens for the accessory, and its database is constantly updated so that you always have something new to choose from. All watchfaces that exist are compatible and have options that show a large amount of information. The search option that allows you to limit what you see to install is very positive.

Mi Band 6 Watch Faces

Of the three options chosen, this is the one with the largest number of images available, even allowing the possibility of marking the ones that are favorites so that you don’t go crazy searching each time. You will not have any problem with the language and it allows downloading in the background so that nothing bothers you when you are using the Xiaomi bracelet.

ZeppLife

It is a classic in what has to do with making the most of the Asian company’s accessories, and it could not be missing. They include many options that increase the usefulness of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, including additional data management and, of course, a good number of watchfaces that can be customized. Great when it comes to setting notifications, if you install it, it will probably stay with you forever.

