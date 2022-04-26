EntertainmentTech News

The 98-inch TCL 4K Smart TV already has a price and launch date in Europe

By: Brian Adam

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great exponents when it comes to buying a television, to the point that TCL It is among the five manufacturers that sell the most Smart TVs worldwide. And now, they just announced the availability and price of its new models for 2022.

We talk about the TCL C936, C835 and C735, three very different televisions that will land in Europe in the coming months. In addition, by confirming the price of all models, we already know how much the first 98-inch TCL Smart TV will cost.

This is what the 98-inch TCL C735 will cost

This television, which has an LED panel and a 98-inch diagonal so that you can turn your living room into a home theater without having to buy a projector, will reach the European market at a price of 6,000 euros.

TCL-C735 TCL
TCL-C735 TCL

 

According to the TCL-C935, the most vitaminized model and that stands out for offering a MiniLED screen to guarantee the best image quality, will be priced at 2,000 euros for the 65-inch version or 3,000 euros for the 75-inch model. As for the C835, this is a model that will be available in different versions of 55, 65 and 75 inches, starting at 1,400 euros.

What to expect from the new TCL TVs for 2022

As for the features we can expect from the best TCL Smart TVs of 2022, all versions will boast full HDMI 2.1 ports. In this way, they will be perfect televisions to squeeze the possibilities of your new generation console, since they offer support for VRR and ALLM.

In addition, the three versions promise a great acoustic landscape since they have Onkyo-calibrated speakers to deliver the best sound. And, how could it be otherwise, TCL makes the leap to offer google tv as operating system.

We are talking about the new Google interface for smart TVs and that it offers a completely renewed design based on recommendations. In addition, you will be able to access all the applications and games available on Android TV, so there will be no problem when installing apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. And let’s remember that these televisions are certified by Google, so they hide a Chromecast inside so you can duplicate the screen of your mobile phone.

As for the launch date of the new TCL Smart TVs, we know that the TCL C835 and C735 will arrive throughout this month or in May, while the 98-inch version would not land on the market until the end of the year.

