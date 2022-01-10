How to use PayPal payment in three installments

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

PayPal is an online payment platform that, in recent times, is striving to become a financial app with a wide variety of services. For a few months, PayPal has been developing an improved version of the app to offer tools such as direct debit entry, payment of bills, transactions between users, a digital wallet, shopping facilities and elements to carry out operations with cryptocurrencies. Within this expansion of PayPal tools is framed the service of installment payment, which allows users to pay for a purchase in three installments.

PayPal allows any purchase over 30 euros and less than 2000 to be divided into three payments

With this fractional payment system, the app advances the money to the company and then charges it in a maximum of three installments. To do this, you only need to have a PayPal account and that the store where you are going to make the purchase supports this payment method. In addition, to be able to resort to this installment payment, the purchase in question must be greater than 30 euros and less than 2000.

The moment you opt for this installment payment option, PayPal will show you how much you will have to pay each month. It is a tool that does not charge interest, so you will not pay a penny more than the product costs. Once this option is selected, the payment will be made automatically to your PayPal account every month.

Here we explain how you can activate this payment in PayPal in three installments.

-Payment method: Enter the online store where you are going to make the purchase and, when you have to choose the payment method, select PayPal.

-Login to PayPal: When choosing PayPal as the payment method, you must log into your account on the platform. When you access your profile you will see that, in case the purchase is greater than 30 euros and less than 2000, the app offers you an option that says “Pay in 3 installments”. That is where he details the amount that you will have to pay in each of the installments.

-Pay now: Once you have selected this option, you only have to click on the box that says “Pay now”. Next, PayPal opens another window in which it informs you when the payments will be passed on to you. Click “Continue” and the process is complete.

.