The 15-inch MacBook Air is a great laptop, but a pain to fix

The new 15-inch MacBook Air It was announced by Apple at the WWDC 2023 developer convention. This laptop offers excellent quality in all its sections, being very similar in many ways to the 13.3-inch model. thanks to a video i it It has been possible to know how it is inside and, also, whether or not it is difficult to fix.

Many are those who are curious about the inner workings of their Apple MacBook laptops, but do not have the necessary tools or knowledge to open them up and take a look to see how the Cupertino company has worked. Thanks to iFixit, which is a website that offers repair guides, parts and tools for a wide range of electronic devices, it is possible to know this from the latest laptop that the North American firm has put on the market.

The highlights iFixit has discovered of the 15-inch MacBook Air

According to the publication, the 15-inch MacBook Air has a similar internal layout to the 13-inch model, the most notable difference being the presence of two additional speakers (for a total of six). Disassembly reveals that the notebook features a single 256GB NAND chip for storage -it is the basic model we are talking about-, which means slower than compared to the 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB models that include more powerful hardware). Besides, both RAM and storage cannot be upgraded by the user, which is in line with the design philosophy of other Apple teams, but for some it is not good news.

Unfortunately, while the motherboard looks like a work of art when the computer is opened, there isn’t much else to see as there isn’t much for the user to manipulate. Therefore, the criticism that the firm has received for the lack of update options -and its complicated repair process- Virtually nothing has changed compared to previous generations. Consequently, if users have problems they will have to go through the technical service in an irremediable way and undertake the corresponding expense. This does not take away from the fact that the 15-inch MacBook Air is a laptop that is as powerful as it is elegant.

A computer that is a good choice

However, it’s important to note that despite the aforementioned limitations, the 15-inch MacBook Air is still a formidable contender in the laptop market. The device has a High-quality Retina display which guarantees amazing images and vibrant colors. In addition, the inclusion of a Apple Silicon processor guarantees a very high performance.

Manzana

Beyond its impressive technical specifications, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air also has an attractive design that fuses respect for the environment and energy efficiency. We are a state-of-the-art team… but it has few upgrade options and repairing it is quite complicated.

