#TGIQF: The Quiz – Star Wars or Star Trek?

By Brian Adam
Star Wars and Star Trek – the two most successful science fiction franchises have kept their fans in suspense for decades. What are you familiar with?

Are you a Warsler or a Trekkie? Or to put it more simply: Star Wars or Star Trek? For most people, the choice is clearly in favor of one of the two sci-fi franchises (although Trekkies like to denigrate Star Wars as a space opera).

Both have shaped film and series culture for decades, but how much do you know about the two film and series universes? You can test yourself in our quiz. The answers in this case are always Star Trek or Star Wars!

As always, the clock is relentless in the fight for the right answers, but as usual, quick decisions are rewarded with more points. As always, please keep the correct answers to yourself so as not to spoil the puzzle fun for other players. As usual, you can post your score, praise or criticism in the forum or at Twitter and on Facebook at #tgiqf share.

Thanks for all the quiz tips from the community so far! As always, your quiz master is happy to receive an email if you have an idea for a great quiz.

#TGIQF: The quiz



“Thank God It’s Quiz Friday!” Every Friday there is a new quiz from the areas of IT, technology, entertainment or nerd knowledge:

