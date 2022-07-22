iPhone 14 Pro and Max, new supplier to avoid availability problems

A new name it would have joined the group of component suppliers for the next range s high very high, 14 Pro and Pro Max. This was reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, one of the most informed and usually reliable voices on products with the iconic bitten apple on top. The name in question is that of SG Microwhose components would have been consistent with Apple’s quality standards for use on the most expensive smartphones, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Specifically, it would be the PMICi.e. the integrated circuit that manages the power supply and recharge process, ensuring that there are no overvoltages, overloads or underloads, so in other words the safety of charging. That of the Chinese of SG Micro for the first time would have reached the so-called level 1which is assigned to components for the most expensive products ie iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A breath of fresh air for Apple, which like everyone else has to juggle in a very complex context, perhaps the most hostile in recent years. Component costs have taken off due to inflation and logistical difficulties, and now more than ever it is important to have a large number of partners ready to cover any defections or temporary difficulties of this or the other supplier. The inclusion of SG Micro is strategic to ensure continuity to Apple’s finest and most profitable products from September 2022 to September 2023.