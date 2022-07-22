HomeDevelopers"The Last of Us Part 1": First trailer for the new edition

"The Last of Us Part 1": First trailer for the new edition

Naughty Dog has released the first trailer for The Last of Us remake. The community meanwhile criticized the high price of the game.

In a first gameplay video, Sony and Naughty Dog show what improvements are being implemented for the remake of “The Last of Us”. The new edition entitled “The Last of Us Part 1” is supposed to technically raise the Playstation classic to the level of “The Last of Us Part 2”, which was released in 2020.

In addition to revised gameplay elements and completely renewed graphics, the remake should also support the PS5 gamepad’s adaptive triggers and 3D audio. In addition, numerous options for accessibility have been installed, which are also already known from “The Last of Us Part 2”.

The trailer is well received in the community, but the price is a source of criticism: Sony will sell “The Last of Us Part 2” for 80 euros. Many fans of the series find this too expensive for a new edition, especially since owners of the original do not get a discount.

Released on September 2nd

“The Last of Us Part 1” is scheduled for release on September 2nd for the Playstation 5. A PC version is also in the works, but Sony has not yet announced the price or release date. A version for the Playstation 4 has not been announced, here players have to be content with a remaster released in 2014.

“The Last of Us” was released in 2013 for the Playstation 3, followed in 2020 by “The Last of Us Part 2”. Both games are among the best Playstation titles of the past decade. In addition to the remake of “The Last of Us”, Sony is working on a multiplayer offshoot of the post-apocalyptic game series. The multiplayer game was originally intended to be a multiplayer add-on for The Last of Us Part 2. Then, however, greater potential was recognized, said Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann. Accordingly, the studio has been working for two years now on an independent online game that is intended to combine Naughty Dog’s famous storytelling skills with multiplayer systems. More information will follow in 2023.


