Tech mogul Elon Musk visited Coppers in 'bizarre experience' after web summit

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Technology billionaire Elon Musk went out clubbing to Coppers nightclub in Dublin after a web summit, a former employee has recalled.

Mr Musk, who made his fortune working for PayPal and Tesla was in Ireland for the annual Web Summit in 2013 when he was interviewed by Mark Little and then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Mark Little told Newstalk that tech billionaire is an “amazing person.”

He said: “Paddy Cosgrave invited me to interview Elon Musk on stage with then Taoiseach Enda Kenny. Which was a bizarre experience trying to connect these two people.

“But he was amazing. At that stage he was, I remember, talked about as being the model for Tony Stark – Ironman.

“He was very laid back, very quiet, very studious and serious and that was back in 2013.”

According to Mr Little, they were in a pop up bar and Elon Musk left with other CEOs to visit popular nightclub Coppers in Dublin city centre.

He said: “My famous memory of that is that we were in a pop up bar and he was leaving with another bunch of CEOs to go to Coppers – getting into this most disgustingly dirty van.

“And I’m thinking, ‘This is the man who invented the future of car travel.’ “

Mr Little said that the tech billionaire has “evolved over time” since he’s met him, going on to work with Space X and other ventures.

Mr Little added: “Deep down he is the most exceptional entrepreneur of this generation.”

It comes after Elon Musk this week put forth an offer of $44 billion to buy Twitter which was accepted by the social media platform giant.

