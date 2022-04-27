Session brings the public beta of its audio and video calling feature

The decentralized messaging platform Session, initially called Loki Messenger, because the Loki Foundation was behind its development, has just presented the open beta of its long-awaited calling function.

This step is the continuation of the closed beta started last year with such good results. Session intends to make this functionality an alternative to Internet call options that may be subject to surveillance by intelligence agencies or that have Artificial Intelligence technology that is capable of knowing the emotional state of the participants.



Beyond text message communications

Those responsible for Session understand that:

We’ve had enough of this dystopian tracking software, enough is enough. Privacy shouldn’t come at the expense of your messaging experience, and voice and video calls really solidify Session as an incredible daily powerhouse for your messaging needs. And lo and behold: private calls in Session.

The truth is that there are many people interested in this feature, as they explain in their statement, and that from now on they will be able to communicate beyond the use of text messages, both on the desktop and on Android and iOS mobile devices, although it is limited to establishing conversations with those they know in their contact list, thus avoiding spam and privacy problems.

It will also be necessary to previously enable the new feature through the configuration options available in the application. For now they will be called one by one using a point-to-point call system, promising that calls routed via onion will arrive in the futurearriving once integrated into the Lokinet network.

For now the situation is as follows:

Onion-routed calls are still on the way, but first we need to make sure our P2P implementation is completely rock-solid. It turns out that creating world-first features takes some time and a lot of hard work. In the meantime, call!

Those responsible offer the necessary instructions to make use of audio and video calls in Session on different platforms, although they warn that this function is in beta, so there is a possibility that problems and errors may appear along the way.

In any case, it becomes an alternative solution focused on privacy, although it recommends those who are in a critical situation not to use it at the moment.

More information: session