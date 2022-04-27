Tech News5G NewsMobile

The POCO F4 GT is now official and raises the level of the brand

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

It has not caught us by surprise, because in reality we already anticipated it a few days ago, but today We can already say that the POCO F4 GT, the company’s new top of the range, is official. And it is enough to take a quick look at its specifications to realize that the technology company has decided to take a leap up in this regard, with a very interesting proposal for those users who opt for the high range, but which also translates into a price increase compared to what we are used to. However, at least in my opinion, it is more than justified.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

In addition, the POCO F4 GT does not arrive alone, From his hand, the company’s long-awaited smart watch, the POCO Watch, also debutsand the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition wireless headphones which, as you can tell from their name, are a special edition of the Buds Pro inspired by the popular Genshin Impact.

Read:

Xiaomi Redmi K30s: a new high-end with 144Hz and maximum power

POCO F4 GT: technical specifications

LITTLE F4 GT
Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points) with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120 hertz, HDR10+, DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass Victus
SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Kyro CPU with Cortex-X2, Adreno 730 GPU
RAM 8 / 12 gigabyte LPDDR5
Storage 128 / 256 gigabyte UFS 3.1
connectivity 5G (dual SIM), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port
Sound Quadraphonic speakers, Dolby Atmos
Battery 4,700 milliamps with 120-watt fast charge
Operating system Android 12 with MIUI 13
main chamber Main sensor 64 megapixels f / 1.9, ultra wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2 FOV 120º and macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4
Frontal camera 20 megapixels f/2.4
Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 millimeters, 210 grams

The face of this POCO F4 GT is given, of course, by its screen of 6.67 inches built with an AMOLED panelwhich gives a resolution of 2400 x 1080 dots in a 20:9 aspect ratio, highly widescreen, and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. Something that in combination with its four-speaker sound system compatible with Dolby Atmos, make it an excellent option for viewing content. For the rest, we find a screen DCI-P3 compatible with HDR10+ and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The POCO F4 GT is now official and raises the level of the brand

Already inside, Xiaomi has not wanted to fall short with the SoC of the POCO F4 GT, so that has chosen a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s current top of the range, made up of a Kyro octa core CPU that integrates a 3 gigahertz Cortex-X2 core, three 2.5 gigahertz Cortex-A710 and four 1.8 gigahertz Cortex-A510 along with a GPU Adreno 730 at 800 megahertz. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and of 128 or 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

When it comes to connectivity, the POCO F4 GT is not short either. Starting with the cell phone, we find a smartphone dual SIM 5G+5Gwhich is complemented by WiFi 6E (2.4, 5 and 6 gigahertz) and Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and geopositioning with the main networks. It is completed with a USB-C data port, which also serves as an audio connector with a minijack adapter, and a charging port for its battery. 4,700 milliamps with fast charging function 120 watts.

In the photographic section we find a main camera made up of three elements: a main sensor 64-megapixel IMX686 with f/1.9 number and PDAF autofocus, which is accompanied by an eight megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with a 120º FOV and a two megapixel macro body with an f / 2.4 number. For the front camera, which is located in a hole in the upper center of the screen, the POCO F4 GT mounts a 20-megapixel IMX596 sensor with an f/2.4 number.

The POCO F4 GT is already available in Spain in two configurations, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GBand their prices are €599.99 and €699.99 respectively.

More information: POCO

Previous articleDublin dad kayaking length of Grand Canal to raise funds for autism charity
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin dad kayaking length of Grand Canal to raise funds for autism charity

A Dublin dad is set to kayak the entire length of the Grand Canal over the May bank...
Tech News

Europe warns Elon Musk about what to expect from Twitter

Yesterday, after a couple of quite turbulent weeks, the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk was confirmed. ...
Tech News

Play Store begins to deploy its Data Security section

As they say, palace things go slowly. In this regard, Google originally intended to implement its new...
Ireland

Ukrainian refugees ‘jumping’ social housing list could ‘drive sledgehammer through social cohesion’, warns TD

Housing Ukrainian refugees ahead of long-term social housing applicates could "drive a sledgehammer through social cohesion", public representatives...