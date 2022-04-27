The POCO F4 GT is now official and raises the level of the brand

It has not caught us by surprise, because in reality we already anticipated it a few days ago, but today We can already say that the POCO F4 GT, the company’s new top of the range, is official. And it is enough to take a quick look at its specifications to realize that the technology company has decided to take a leap up in this regard, with a very interesting proposal for those users who opt for the high range, but which also translates into a price increase compared to what we are used to. However, at least in my opinion, it is more than justified.

In addition, the POCO F4 GT does not arrive alone, From his hand, the company’s long-awaited smart watch, the POCO Watch, also debutsand the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition wireless headphones which, as you can tell from their name, are a special edition of the Buds Pro inspired by the popular Genshin Impact.

POCO F4 GT: technical specifications

LITTLE F4 GT Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points) with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120 hertz, HDR10+, DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Kyro CPU with Cortex-X2, Adreno 730 GPU RAM 8 / 12 gigabyte LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256 gigabyte UFS 3.1 connectivity 5G (dual SIM), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port Sound Quadraphonic speakers, Dolby Atmos Battery 4,700 milliamps with 120-watt fast charge Operating system Android 12 with MIUI 13 main chamber Main sensor 64 megapixels f / 1.9, ultra wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2 FOV 120º and macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 20 megapixels f/2.4 Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 millimeters, 210 grams

The face of this POCO F4 GT is given, of course, by its screen of 6.67 inches built with an AMOLED panelwhich gives a resolution of 2400 x 1080 dots in a 20:9 aspect ratio, highly widescreen, and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. Something that in combination with its four-speaker sound system compatible with Dolby Atmos, make it an excellent option for viewing content. For the rest, we find a screen DCI-P3 compatible with HDR10+ and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Already inside, Xiaomi has not wanted to fall short with the SoC of the POCO F4 GT, so that has chosen a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s current top of the range, made up of a Kyro octa core CPU that integrates a 3 gigahertz Cortex-X2 core, three 2.5 gigahertz Cortex-A710 and four 1.8 gigahertz Cortex-A510 along with a GPU Adreno 730 at 800 megahertz. It is accompanied by 8 or 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and of 128 or 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to connectivity, the POCO F4 GT is not short either. Starting with the cell phone, we find a smartphone dual SIM 5G+5Gwhich is complemented by WiFi 6E (2.4, 5 and 6 gigahertz) and Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and geopositioning with the main networks. It is completed with a USB-C data port, which also serves as an audio connector with a minijack adapter, and a charging port for its battery. 4,700 milliamps with fast charging function 120 watts.

In the photographic section we find a main camera made up of three elements: a main sensor 64-megapixel IMX686 with f/1.9 number and PDAF autofocus, which is accompanied by an eight megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with a 120º FOV and a two megapixel macro body with an f / 2.4 number. For the front camera, which is located in a hole in the upper center of the screen, the POCO F4 GT mounts a 20-megapixel IMX596 sensor with an f/2.4 number.

The POCO F4 GT is already available in Spain in two configurations, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GBand their prices are €599.99 and €699.99 respectively.

More information: POCO