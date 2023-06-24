Teams animated backgrounds arrive for Microsoft 365 Insiders

“The Animated Backgrounds function in Teams meetings allows you to replace an existing background with a dynamic animation, providing a more immersive virtual environment. It offers several options to enhance meeting experiences with creativity and customization, according to with what you want. Currently, only predefined Microsoft backgrounds are supported”, says Microsoft in a post announcing the news.

After bringing animated backgrounds as a Microsoft Teams feature in early May, the company is bringing its previously unveiled new addition to the online meeting platform to Microsoft 365 Insiders. animated backgrounds for video calls.

The new function is available on the screen before entering Teams meetings. Users must first choose the “Effects and Avatars” options and go to “Video Effects” to see what dynamic background animations are available. If you are already in a meeting, you can see the More > Effects & Avatars section. Finally, you can click on a background.

Microsoft notes that in addition to only choosing from a few preset backgrounds, the animated background requires 8 GB of RAM on your device, along with a PC with a CPU that has at least four logical processors. Also, if your PC is experiencing a higher-than-usual workload, adding video filters to background animation during a Teams meeting can slow down dynamic animation.

The feature is valid, for now, only for those who signed up to access Teams Public Preview on Windows and macOS. There is no prediction of when this feature will arrive to the stable version at all.