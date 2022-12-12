Nvidia: the first laptops with RTX 40XX are coming soon and they cost a fortune

A Romanian online sales site has listed a range of HP Omen laptops equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40XX graphics cards. Their prices reserve them for the most demanding and wealthy players.

An online sales site has published the prices for HP laptops dedicated to video games and running on 13th generation Intel Core i7 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40XX Mobile graphics cards. The new Omen range is designed for demanding players looking for a portable computer witha large screen, 17 inches in this caseand high level components.

If we trust the information published on Twitter by the leaker @momomo_us, no less than six models are in preparation at HP, with four variations of the graphics cards for laptops from Nvidia, from the RTX 4060 to the RTX 4090. When it comes to gaming, a high-performance GPU is certainly essential, but it is not everything.

The HP Omen 17 with a GeForce RTX 4060 could cost over €2000

The HP Omen 17s will be powered by the mobile version of 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors (Intel Core i7-13700HX) in configurations accommodating 8 to 16 GB of VRAM and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. The base clock frequency will be 2.1 GHz for 16 cores and 24 threads. The prices revealed on Twitter are enough to make those who hesitate between a mobile configuration or a desktop PC think. Prices range from single to double, and even the entry level is expensive. The models presented here are perhaps the most richly equipped of a larger catalog.

The most accessible configuration costs around 2100 €. It’s the HP Omen 17-cm2007nq with a Core i7-13700HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of video memory. The most expensive configuration costs almost €3850 and integrates the GeForce RTX 4090, a phenomenal graphics card, in its desktop PC version at least. Compared to the previous generation of graphics cards, the RTX 40XX bring DLSS3 and raytracing, for a theoretical performance gain of up to 30%. No marketing date has yet filtered for the HP Omen 17. It is rumored that they should be offered after CES in Las Vegas, which will take place from January 5 to 8, 2023.