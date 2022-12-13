Pluto TV announces live broadcast of Metallica show next Friday (16)

This Monday (12), the free streaming service Pluto TV announced that it will broadcast a show of Metallica: The Helping Hands Concert, live, direct from Los Angeles, next Friday (16) to from 10:30 pm (Brasilia time). The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel directly from the Microsoft Theater, the same venue where The Game Awards were held last week. The opening act will be performed by the band Greta Van Fleet, followed by a performance by Metálica.





The initiative is part of a charity event to help the All Within My Hands Foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funding in natural disaster areas and support education with the innovative Metallica Scholars initiative, now in its fourth year. The benefit show for the foundation of the band All Within My Hands will be broadcast this Friday, December 16, from 10:30 pm, on Pluto TV, channel MTV Pluto TV (157), and will be available from December 21 on Paramount+

One hundred percent of ticket sales, donations from the Helping Hands concert, and the auction of items and experiences taking place on December 5th will go directly to people helped through All Within My Hands. Helping Hands’ two previous shows, in 2018 and 2020, have helped gross over $3 million combined. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!