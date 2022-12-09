Capcom Arcade Stadium: Final Fight is free for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

the game Capcom Arcade Stadium: Final Fight it is temporarily free for anyone who wants to play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. The classic title can now be purchased at no cost, but the opportunity is for a limited time only. According to the game’s Steam page, the deadline to enjoy the gift is December 12th at 2 pm. However, stores on other platforms where the game is also free do not inform when the title can be redeemed.





The game is part of Capcom Arcade Stadium, that is, Final Fight is a kind of DLC. The Japanese developer’s title is a beat’em up game that can be played cooperatively with up to two players and has English and Japanese versions. - Advertisement - To be able to redeem Final Fight for free on Steam, you first need to add the Capcom Arcade Stadium platform to your Steam library; Once this is done, just access the Final Fight page on the platform and click on the “Add to Account” button.