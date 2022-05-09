Stations, Spotify app to listen to lists, will stop working on May 16

In 2018 we met stationsa proposal that Spotify presented to us to listen to music without major distractions, choosing between various music lists, as if it were radio stations.

The application, which could be used in parallel or as a replacement for the official Spotify app, will be discontinued. The company announced the cessation of its operation for next May 16.

Spotify says goodbye to Stations, its simplified app

The Stations app was originally designed for platform users looking for a more radio-like experience. When you open it, music playback starts immediately and your navigation is restricted to a series of categories or styles.

The musical proposal of this app evolved to the extent that, during listening, the favorite songs were marked with a “like”, following in this aspect the dynamics behind traditional Spotify.

Being able to be used both with free accounts (with advertising) or from a Premium subscription, Stations offered an alternative that was not only simpler in terms of dynamics of use, but also lighter.

in conversation with TechCrunchSpotify confirmed that the Stations app and web player tied to this user experience will no longer be available after May 16.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a series of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users”a Spotify spokesperson noted in its contact with TC. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learning. Our Spotify Stations beta was one such test. We will be ending the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favorite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app.”he added.

Not to leave a void with the demise of Stations, Spotify has recently made improvements to the stations feature offered within the main app, which now allows you to embed custom radio stations, a news playlist, and more. an improved music playback mode for drivers, without distractions.

As of last Friday, the Stations apps for iOS and Android can no longer be obtained from the App Store and Play Store, respectively. However, the application is still functionally active, allowing personalized stations from this experimental application to be migrated before May 16 to the main Spotify app.