Spotify launches exclusive widget on iPhone lock screen to enjoy your favorite music

Despite the strong growth of music streaming services, Spotify hasn’t made much of an impact this year, though it did keep up with quality tweaks all the time. Among the new improvements you will find different new functions such as the possibility of including a Spotify widget directly to your lock screen on the iPhone. You will have to press to access the app only once, making it easier to touch to start.

Evidently, this function requires yes or yes that your iPhone runs iOS 16 for you to make use of the customization features in the first place. Remember that these features belong only to the most recent version of iOS. Once you meet that special requirement, you can enjoy easy access to your favorite songs very efficiently and easily from Spotify.

Spotify on your lock screen with just one click

Through a section in the Community site belonging to Spotify This new function of the platform was published, where indications of how it works are also shown. The person in charge was MattSuda, a volunteer of the service that correctly indicates the steps to follow so that it is configured on your most recent iPhone.

In addition to showing a little the correct management of the function, You can also find a few suggestions about it in case you do not have the correct operation. MattSuda also mentions that you have to reboot your device in case something goes wrong with the app or just wait a bit longer to try again in case it doesn’t respond even after rebooting.

This new widget allows you to access the app easily if you are not playing songs. However, you can get the Now Playing box from your lock screen.

After a few criticisms of the new aspects that the Spotify app renewed, There are some users who think that the service has only focused on video content instead of prioritizing music, which is why multiple users are subscribing.

Similarly, they haven’t announced too much about the new lossless HiFi features. It seems that there are comments that this option will have an extra cost on Spotify, despite the fact that it is a function that other services and platforms already have for free.

Multiple subscribers have defected from the platform, as users seek other more accessible options like Apple Music. This may rethink Spotify’s plans.