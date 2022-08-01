Spatial Audio: So you can disable it on your device

- Advertisement -

The feature is a great ability Apple offers to have immersive audio with your AirPods and it applies to some compatible Beats as well. Although it is not necessary for it to be always working either, even for various circumstances you could deactivate it whenever you want. So here you will see how you can deactivate it.

One of the main properties of Spatial Audio is thethe ability to have full surround audio direct to available headphones. Thanks to Spatial Audio you can change your stereo version audio to an immersive audio experience. As if that were not enough, Apple offers an even more immersive experience thanks to the Head Tracking tool, the surround audio adapts to your movements from the headphones.

For now, the Spatial Audio feature is only available with some apps that support it. In case it is playing Spatial Audio in your app and you don’t want it to continue, you can it with the following steps below.

Turn off Spatial Audio like so…

First of all you will have to slide the screen down, taking the upper right corner and thus you will be able to enter the Control Center.

Then, you will have to press and hold on the volume slider. As a suggestion, it should be noted that you check that your AirPods or Beats headphones are connected and their icon is displayed.

Next, tap on Spatialize Stereo.

Finally, click on the Deactivate option.

Once your headphones no longer play Spatial Audio, the sound will be normal stereo only. Remember this post and how useful it can be now that Disney+ has added this feature to Apple TV+ s.