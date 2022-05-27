Sony assures that PS5 supply problems will end soon

Since its official launch last November 2020, without a doubt Getting a PS5 has been one of the great challenges of the last two years. And it is that the problems derived from the pandemic and the semiconductor crisis have caused the arrival of tremendously reduced units, which together with the additional problems of speculation, barely left a few units available for players.

As noted in a recent company investor report, Sony said it intended to increase PS5 production to combat unit shortages. An absence of units that has caused the PS5 to only outsell the PS4 during its initial launch window, with the PS4 once again outselling the PS5 in 2021 due to supply shortages.

Nevertheless, there are more and more shipments of units and packs that we are able to find worldwide, including our country, with some packs currently available at Amazon, El Corte Inglés, GAME, FNAC, PcComponentes or MediaMarkt, among other distributors.

And it seems that the company is finally getting out of this “hole”, having been Sony itself which has ensured a return to normality of PS5 sales for the next period of 2023-2024, counting on a notable recovery in the intermediate period up to this date. A return that coincides with the arrival of a large number of graphics cards, another of the most demanded and absent products in the last two years, and that seems to point to a return to normality in the general technology market.

Additionally, Sony claims to be already negotiating some deals with multiple vendors to ensure the supply of the necessary parts for the manufacture of the PS5to which are added some «Ongoing logistics negotiations to maintain optimal PS5 delivery routes«.

What is not clear, however, is whether Sony is opting for this somewhat further date for some additional reason, already pointing out to many that it could already be working on the parallel manufacturing of the already advanced PS5 Pro.