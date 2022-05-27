The most surprising Windows 11 trick: shake a window to hide the others

The latest version of Microsoft’s popular operating system has proven to be one of the best interfaces. The truth is that Windows 11 has taken a notable leap in quality compared to previous versions, offering itself as a complete product loaded with functions with which to improve your productivity. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11, you’ll be able to get the most out of this operating system, which will very soon allow you to install Android applications on your computer through the Amazon Store. And now we are going to show you how you can hide unnecessary windows with a simple gesture with your mouse. Improve your productivity with this trick for Windows 11 At the time we have already told you some tricks to improve the autonomy of your laptop or give Windows 11 a different touch. And today we are going to talk to you about a hidden function that is much more useful than what you imagine. We are talking about a very simple trick to activate and that can help you improve your productivity. It is very likely that you work with a computer and have many applications or programs open. Surely you have your browser open, Spotify, a few folders… And there are times when this is quite overwhelming. For this reason, we are going to show you a very simple trick for Windows 11 that will allow you to hide the rest of the windows, simply by shaking the window that interests you. And no, it’s not a joke. How to activate this function to shake a window and hide the others It should be noted that this function is not enabled natively. And the truth is that we do not understand the reason, since it is a tool that works very well. But the process to activate this trick in Windows 11 is extremely simple, so it will only take a few seconds to do it. To do this, the first thing you should do is open the Windows settings by clicking on the Start button and clicking on the symbol the cogwheel. Within the Windows Settings, you must click on System. A new menu will open with different options, click on Multitasking. Now, activate the “Shake title bar in windows” function. A very simple process that will allow you to save time when you have too many windows open. In this way, if for example you have the Spotify window, your web browser and some open folders collapsing the screen, you will only have to select the window that interests you and shake it so that the rest are hidden. >