So you can watch YouTube videos together with your friends online

It’s great to be able to watch all the you want on YouTube from the comfort of your own home, plus you can access it from virtually any smart device. Now, something that can be much better hundreds of times, is sharing these videos with someone else who is not with you in the place.

The fact is to be able to watch these videos with the people in question, which fortunately for everyone is possible. Therefore, today we will be showing you different quality options that can help you achieve this goal.

Watch2Gether

Without going too far, Watch2Gether might be the most comfortable and secure website to watch YouTube videos online with other people. And it is that once you enter the site, you will only have to create a room, send the corresponding URL to your and finally find a video that you like or paste the link of a specific one that you have in mind.

sync tube

Another well-known option to watch YouTube videos with other people online is SyncTube, a website that is quite similar to the previous one and that It has a fairly simple, direct and functional interface.

Among what this alternative highlights is the possibility of controlling the privacy of the room so that no stranger joins, access to a group chat or also preventing your friends from passing videos by accidentamong other things.

twoseven

Unlike the previous pages, in Twoseven you will need to create an account so that you can access the area where you can watch the videos simultaneously with your friends. Nothing happens, which is free and allows you not only to watch YouTube videosbut also gives you support to watch series and movies from various platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, etc.