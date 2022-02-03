Skyshowtime will arrive in Spain very soon to stand up to Netflix and Disney +

While it is true that Netflix dominates the on-demand content platform sector with an iron fist, there are more and more rivals interested in taking the top spot from it. The big N has a portfolio of 200 million customers, but Disney + has already exceeded the 100 million barrier, and HBO Max is close with more than 70 million users. Well, you know that very soon Skyshowtime will enter the scene to stand up to Netflix. More than anything because Comcast Corporation and ViacomCBS (owners of Pluto TV) have just announced that SkyShowtime, the new streaming content platform, has just received the corresponding regulatory approval to be able to operate in Europe, and they have announced that their service will reach 20 different markets, including Spain. SkyShowtime will arrive in Spain this year. On what date? In this way, and as indicated in the press release that they have just published, SkyShowtime will be available in the following markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, and Sweden. As stated by Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime has said “we are delighted that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and we are excited to bring this new, unique and attractive entertainment service, with a wide range of some of the leading content in the world, to millions of consumers in these markets.” As for the content that will arrive at SkyShowtime, this on-demand content platform will include movies, series, and shows from Nickelodeon, Sky, Showtime, and Paramount+, among other platforms, so you won’t be short of options. In addition, as indicated in the press release, SkyShowtime will kick off with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment that will include content for all types of audiences and genres, including scripted dramas, children’s and family programming, franchises, first-run movies , local programming, documentaries and factual, and much more. Regarding the price and launch date of SkyShowtime in Spain, at the moment they have only indicated that they will reveal it later, but we can expect a fairly tight price, in addition to a launch that could take place in the coming months. Now we just have to wait for Comcast and Viacom to confirm when this new alternative to Netflix will land in our country. Hopefully it will be very soon… >