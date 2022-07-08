Shazam on iOS, finally (almost) perfect integration with the operating system

Shazam has updated its app for iOS and finally, immediately, can enjoy greater integration with the Cupertino operating system. The song recognition app has been owned by Apple for a few years now, so it was at least curious that the traces identified with the integrated recognition function on iOS and powered by Shazam did not flow into the app history. With version 15.14 available on the App Store the lack is remedied, even if not everything is perfect yet.

In fact, from our attempts it does not appear that another scarcely explainable absence has been filled, namely that by delegating the recognition to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant that clearly uses Shazam’s algorithm, the recognized songs are then transferred to the app’s history. There is still some work to do therefore, but it seems that Apple is committed to bringing everything closer to perfection. The same news, we remember, were planned for iOS 16 and had recently arrived in the beta of iOS 15.6.