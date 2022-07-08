The video game market will fall in 2022 for the first time in years

- Advertisement -

As recent events pointed out, this year was not being one of the most remarkable for the video game industry. However, now Ampere Analysis, an analyst firm that has focused on the video game industry on more than one occasion, has shared a new report focused on market turnover this year to show us a historic milestone: the first year in a long time that the industry will decline.

This has been collected from Eurogamer, who share the exact figures of this analysis, in which it is estimated that The video game market will enter 188,000 million dollars on a global scale during 2022a figure that, although really high, would be below the 191,000 million dollars that were generated in 2021.

«After two years of great expansion (2020 and 2021), the video game market is about to slow down a bit in 2022 due to different factorssaid Piers Harding Rolls, Research Director at Ampere Analysis.

Some factors that make reference to the strong (unreal) growth caused during the pandemic, at which time users increased their investment in video games; but that also meant a paradigm shift in the development of new titleswith numerous delays already reaching dates for 2023 and even later years.

On the other hand, we have also experienced a severe shortage crisis which has caused not only the absence of devices from both new generation consoles, but a sharp rise in the price of some basic components for this sector such as graphics cards. Fortunately, the regulation of mining seems to be already succeeding in returning us to a situation of normality.

In fact, although the figure for 2022 was the first drop in the market in more than five years, however, We are not facing a recession, but a simple “stumble”. And it is that the analyst herself has wanted to spread the message that there is nothing to worry about, already estimating that The video game market will grow again during 2023with estimated revenues of 195,000 million dollars, reaching a new record figure.

