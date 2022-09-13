Searching for old messages will be easier in WhatsApp

The team is returning to the function that will allow us to search for by date.

So that the search for old messages does not continue to be a headache, WhatsApp plans to implement a new system that will facilitate the process. A dynamic similar to that found in Telegram chats.

WhatsApp will allow you to search chats by dates

- Advertisement -

It is not the first time that there are indications that WhatsApp is working on a search option for chats by dates. A couple of years ago we learned that the WhatsApp team had this feature in development. However, the feature did not reach the testing stages.

And now again we have news of this search engine by dates. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, the new beta of the WhatsApp app for iOS indicates that this function will be implemented in a future update.

When this option is implemented we will see a new calendar icon within the chat that will allow us to scroll to a certain date to find the message. Of course, if you are not interested, you can dismiss the icon and manually search for the message you are interested in recovering from the chat.

A dynamic similar to what we have found for a long time in Telegram. Simply by selecting the “Search” option within the chat, the calendar icon becomes visible, which by simply selecting it will allow us to search for a specific date. Then it only remains to click on the “Go to date” option so that Telegram automatically takes us to the date we established to show us the corresponding messages.

- Advertisement -

A practical dynamic that will save us a lot of time and headaches in those chats that have been going on for years or that belong to the contacts with whom we frequently chat on WhatsApp. And it will no longer matter if you do not remember the exact words to write them in the search engine, since you will be able to use an approximate date.