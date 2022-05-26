Samsung wants to create “the chip of dreams” and beat Apple Silicon by 2025

Samsung already this year with Exynos 2200 of the Galaxy S22 family has raised the bar of ambitions in terms of custom chips. Unfortunately, the results are far from those hoped for, and the collaboration with AMD for the integration of the RDNA 2 Xclipse 920 GPU has brought more problems than progress, not so much for a defect in the SoC itself, but for the lack of an adequate support in the Android environment for the new features. In short: to do certain things, and do them well, you need time. And Samsung plans to get it, and be back in charge soon.

The news coming from South Korea speaks of a company still determined to push on the innovation pedal and recover the advantage gained by Apple which as regards the custom chips for some years has increased with the introduction of the revolutionary M1 chips on computers and tablets.

THE CHIP OF DREAMS

Specifically, the latest rumors speak of creation of a special work team that Samsung would be assembling in order to design at home “the dream chip” an AP (Application Processor) dedicated to Galaxy products that surpasses its Apple Silicon counterparts, and of commercialize it by 2025. Samsung is still a world-class reality in the semiconductor market, and the intention is to solidify its position and put it to fuller use, designing custom SoCs for its devices capable of offering an exponentially higher level of optimization. to that of Exynos chips.

Also according to rumors circulating in Korea, the announcement of this project should arrive as early as July: so we have a rather close horizon of verification. Samsung’s “dream team” is also expected to have more than 1,000 employees in total. In support of this news, as proof of the fact that regardless of the horizon hypothesized by today’s rumors that of semiconductors remains a key market for Samsung, the company announced yesterday the opening of a new state-of-the-art factory dedicated to chip manufacturing in Texas.