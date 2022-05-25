Apple celebrates its first 40 years in Italy with developers

These apps, all made in Italy, also demonstrate an excellent use of the services and technologies to which members of the Apple Developer Program have access to which the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will also be dedicated, the annual conference that allows all developers to get in direct contact with Apple engineers.

Exactly 40 years have passed from the arrival of Apple in Italy anniversary that is celebrated today with a tab on the App Store where it is proposed a selection of apps representative of the (ever growing) community of Italian developers .

From the small sales team formed in 1982 to date, Apple’s activities in Italy have grown considerably. For the first Italian Apple Store we had to wait until 2007, at the RomaEst commercial, ed today there are 17. The first Developer Academy in Europe was also born in our country, which was opened in Naples in 2016 in order to offer aspiring programmers the opportunity to learn how to develop apps for the iOS operating system.

The apps that are suggested by Apple are all very interesting and range from augmented reality, a topic that will be talked about more and more in the coming years, to those for keeping fit, listening to podcasts, managing emails or eating healthy.

PeakVisorfor example, use ARKit to superimpose your mountain database data on any peak your iPhone or iPad camera is pointed at. Buddyfit is the ideal app for those who want to take care of their body and mind as well as Cooked al Dente allows you to create step-by-step recipes. There is no shortage of games with Airline Commanderwhere it is possible to become a business tycoon without giving up the ability to fly a wide range of planes.