Samsung teases new generation 990 SSDs with PCIe 5.0

With a good reputation in the SSD market, samsung has already been successful with models such as the 870 Evo, 970 Evo and 980 Pro (focused on PlayStation 5) and, as a leak in early August showed, is also preparing the new generation of components for this harvest.
The SSD 990 Pro should support 5th generation PCI Express which, as suggested by the South Korean’s previous tests in partnership with Intel, will be able to double the memory read speed on Sony consoles to up to 13.7 GB /s, which should speed game loading to dizzying levels.
Last Thursday, the company also began to publicly approach the subject by publishing a very short teaser in which it promises a new SSD full of superlatives — “ultimate”, “Ultimate”, “champion maker”, etc.
It’s time to up your game and stay there. The Ultimate SSD is on its way. Keep your eyes peeled. #SamsungSSD pic.twitter.com/UUxOohVZyN
— Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) August 18, 2022
According to rumors so far, Samsung seems to be preparing two new SSDs with model numbers MZ-V9P1T0 and MZ-V9P2T0, and the “9” in their model names reveals the fact that they could be named 990 Evo and 990 Prosucceeding the previously launched models.
The company has already launched its first PCIe 5.0 SSD, the PM1743, aimed at data centers (with the EDSFF format), but what’s to come is in fact aimed at the gaming consumer market. Since the PM1743, announced in December, can reach read speeds of 14GB/sec, we can expect the 990 PRO to perform at the same level.
Later that month, the South Korean company also introduced a new SSD with 128 TB of storage to boost the petabyte scale. The product came to try to satisfy the performance and capacity needs of this market. The SSD uses quad-level cell (QLC) NAND to achieve this large amount of storage along with the NVMe PCIe interface. The device has two internal PCBs, which contain the NAND flash and SSD controller.