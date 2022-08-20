Samsung teases new generation 990 SSDs with PCIe 5.0

With a good reputation in the SSD market, has already been successful with models such as the 870 Evo, 970 Evo and 980 Pro (focused on PlayStation 5) and, as a leak in early August showed, is also preparing the new of components for this harvest.

The SSD 990 Pro should support 5th generation PCI Express which, as suggested by the South Korean’s previous tests in partnership with Intel, will be able to double the memory read speed on Sony consoles to up to 13.7 GB /s, which should speed game loading to dizzying levels.

Last Thursday, the company also began to publicly approach the subject by publishing a very short teaser in which it promises a new SSD full of superlatives — “ultimate”, “Ultimate”, “champion maker”, etc.