Samsung releases major update for Galaxy S23 line cameras

In recent weeks, rumors indicated that the South Korean would launch an update to improve camera performance. Now, Samsung has confirmed that it has started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in South Korea.

In a post on the Samsung Community forum, an executive revealed what improvements were made to the cameras in the Galaxy S23 line. The update is part of the March 2023 second patch released in South Korea. It has firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8 and weighs approximately 922.88 MB.

The company confirmed that it has made improvements to autofocus speed and accuracy, along with the speed of the Camera and Galera apps, as well as fixes to the ultra-wide-angle camera’s sharpness in low-light situations.

It is also mentioned in the post that the performance of optical image stabilization has been refined, in addition to correcting blur in some camera modes.