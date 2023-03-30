5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSamsung releases major update for Galaxy S23 line cameras

Samsung releases major update for Galaxy S23 line cameras

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases major update for Galaxy S23 line cameras
1680171456 samsung releases major update for galaxy s23 line cameras.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S23 lineup offers impressive camera performance, but launched with a few minor issues that needed fixing.

In recent weeks, rumors indicated that the South Korean would launch an update to improve camera performance. Now, Samsung has confirmed that it has started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in South Korea.

In a post on the Samsung Community forum, an executive revealed what improvements were made to the cameras in the Galaxy S23 line. The update is part of the March 2023 second patch released in South Korea. It has firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8 and weighs approximately 922.88 MB.

- Advertisement -

The company confirmed that it has made improvements to autofocus speed and accuracy, along with the speed of the Camera and Galera apps, as well as fixes to the ultra-wide-angle camera’s sharpness in low-light situations.

It is also mentioned in the post that the performance of optical image stabilization has been refined, in addition to correcting blur in some camera modes.

Do you browse slower by cable than by WiFi? It is not normal and this is how it is solved

Playback: Samsung Community.

Camera improvements and fixes are expected to reach other countries soon. However, they should arrive as part of the April 2023 security patch as we approach the end of March.

Unfortunately, there is no forecast for the update to arrive in Europe. So far, the Galaxy S23 line has not even received the March security package in our territory, which already had its distribution started in several countries on March 7.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available from Girafa for BRL 5,498 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 5,787.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Kabum for BRL 4,139 and at Extra by BRL 5,279.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from Girafa for BRL 6,498 and on Amazon for BRL 8,199.
(updated March 30, 2023, 6:08 AM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Apple goes for credit cards with its new microloan service

Surprise from the company with the bitten apple, which has just announced the...
Tech News

OPPO A1x phone launches with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and more

The OPPO A1x cell phone was officially released by the brand in China. ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.