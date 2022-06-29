OnePlus 10RT in the pipeline: first details on cameras | Rumor

- Advertisement -

This year, OnePlus’s product release strategy has been a bit anomalous, especially in the high / top end of the market, probably a bit due to the pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors and a bit due to the finalization of the merger with OPPO . It seems that OnePlus 10 “smooth” will not be there, and will be released on the market under the name of 10T, while there are also many doubts about a possible 10 Ultra. Instead, it looks like there will be a mid-career refresh for the 10R model which we saw at the end of April (opening photo).

The device should be called OnePlus 10RT, and leaker Yogesh Brar shared some very first details. There is not enough information to trace a minimum of identikit: for now we have to be content only with knowing that the configuration of the cameras should remain roughly that of OnePlus 10R: the source says in fact that the sensor of the main unit will be a Sony IMX766 from 50. MP equipped with optical image stabilization, already seen on the device at the end of April, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle and a 2 macro. Small variation instead for the front camera: always from 16 MP, but with Samsung sensor . 10R used a Sony one. More in detail:

Rear camera main wide angle : 50 MP, Sony IMX766, f / 1.88 aperture, 84.4 ° field of view, optical stabilization

: 50 MP, Sony IMX766, f / 1.88 aperture, 84.4 ° field of view, optical stabilization Rear camera ultra wide angle : 8 MP, f / 2.25 aperture, 119.7 ° field of view

: 8 MP, f / 2.25 aperture, 119.7 ° field of view Rear camera macro : 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, 88.8 ° field of view

: 2 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, 88.8 ° field of view Camera front: 16 MP, Samsung S5K3P9, f / 2.45 aperture, 82.3 ° field of view, electronic stabilization

The only other details shared by the source are the model code, which should be CPH2413, and the absence also in this case of the Alert Slider, the physical button that allows you to disable the iPhone-style ringtone. At this point it is reasonable to expect that everything else will also be very similar to what was seen on OnePlus 10R; for the moment we have no idea how long we will have to wait before we find out.

[mb_related_posts1]