Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives OneUI 5.1 interface with February security patch in Brazil

Good news for Europeians: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has just been updated to the OneUI 5.1 interface, based on Android 13, with the February 2023 security patch. South Korean company is working on the availability of software for the new generation of foldables.

According to information obtained by the AllCellularthe device received the update this Thursday (9) with all the news added by the developer in the latest version of the interface, such as new features in phone customization, improvements in privacy settings, among other features that are not in previous builds.