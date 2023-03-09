5G News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives OneUI 5.1 interface with February security patch in Brazil

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives OneUI 5.1 interface with February security patch in Brazil
1678374092 samsung galaxy z fold 4 receives oneui 51 interface with.jpeg
Good news for Europeians: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has just been updated to the OneUI 5.1 interface, based on Android 13, with the February 2023 security patch. South Korean company is working on the availability of software for the new generation of foldables.

According to information obtained by the AllCellularthe device received the update this Thursday (9) with all the news added by the developer in the latest version of the interface, such as new features in phone customization, improvements in privacy settings, among other features that are not in previous builds.

This update arrives via OTA notification weighing 2040.21 MB with the following firmware numbers: F936BXXU1CWAC, F936BOWO1CWB4 and F936BXXU1CWAC, varying according to the foldable version. The guideline is that smartphone owners keep the battery above 80% and internet connection during the installation process.

In addition, it is recommended to create a backup with the main information contained in the cell phone (photos, videos, documents, among other media) before starting the update. We still don’t know when the Galaxy Z Flip4 will receive this build, but Samsung is expected to launch for this model in the coming weeks.

OneUI 5.1 and February patch on Z Fold 4. | Image: Printscreen/TechSmart.com
Datasheet
  • 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
    • 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution
  • 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display
    • 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixels resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • 12 GB of RAM memory
  • 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
  • IPx8 certification
  • 10 MP main front camera
  • Front camera under the 4 MP screen
  • Triple rear camera:
    • 50 MP main sensor (OIS)
    • 12 MP ultrawide sensor
    • 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)
  • 4,400 mAh battery, with 25W charging
  • Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface
  • Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm
  • Weight: 263g
Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available from Girafa for BRL 8,998 and on Amazon for BRL 9,950. To see the other 47 offers click here.

(updated March 9, 2023 at 9:48 am)

