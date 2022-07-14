HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Galaxy M13 5G: Samsung's best seller gets a cheap 5G brother...

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Samsung’s best seller gets a cheap 5G brother with a lot of battery

By Brian Adam
Samsung announced the galaxy M13 a couple of months ago that has ended up becoming one of the best-selling cheap phones. Now, coinciding with the presentation in India of the same model (albeit with some small changes in its configuration), Samsung has presented the 5G version, the new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones from Samsung and it arrives with a minimalist look, Dimensity 700, a lot of battery and a dual camera with a 50 megapixel main lens.

From classrooms to smartphones: how teaching has evolved

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Screen

LCD 6.5″
HD+
90Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm
195g

Processor

Dimension 700

RAM

4 / 6GB

Storage

Firefly Station M2, a mini-PC with Linux or Android and a very affordable price

64 / 128GB

Frontal camera

5MP

Rear camera

50MP
2MP

Drums

5,000mAh
15W fast charge

Operating system

Android 12.0
One UI Core 4

connectivity

5G
Wifi
Bluetooth

Others

This is the new ZTE mobile with a camera under the screen

side fingerprint reader

Price

From 162 euros to change

Samsung’s new cheap 5G mobile

Samsung seems to have gotten the point of this mobile phone for the masses, those that meet to normal use in exchange for having a fairly adjusted price. The M series is the best exponent of this philosophy and right in it the new model has just been announced, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G follows in the footsteps of other launches of both the M series and the A series, this time with “flush” lenses, and with two lenses, something not very common. It is a dual camera with 50 megapixel main sensoraccompanied by a second 2 megapixel sensor.

ramvirtual

In front, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G incorporates a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The screen refresh rate is 90 Hz and the 5-megapixel front camera is included in a drop-shaped notch.

As brain Samsung has opted this time for the MediaTek Dimension 700, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. The maximum version, supported by virtual memory, can reach a total of 12 GB of memory.

M135g

As usual in the series, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G mounts a large battery of 5,000mAh capacity and with support for 15W fast charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top and includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

M135gg

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will go on sale in India on July 23 and we still don’t know if it will be sold in Spain. It is available in the colors green, blue and brown (Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown) and two versions:

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4+64GB: 12,999 Indian rupees, about 162 euros to change.

  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 6+128GB: 14,999 Indian rupees, about 187 euros to change.

More information | Samsung

