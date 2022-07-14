Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Samsung’s best seller gets a cheap 5G brother with a lot of battery

Samsung announced the M13 a couple of months ago that has ended up becoming one of the best-selling phones. Now, coinciding with the presentation in India of the same model (albeit with some small changes in its configuration), Samsung has presented the 5G version, the new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones from Samsung and it arrives with a minimalist look, Dimensity 700, a lot of and a dual camera with a 50 megapixel main lens.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Screen LCD 6.5″

HD+

90Hz Dimensions and weight 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

4 / 6GB Storage 64 / 128GB Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 50MP

2MP Drums 5,000mAh

15W fast charge Operating system Android 12.0

One UI Core 4 connectivity 5G

Wifi

side fingerprint reader Price From 162 euros to change

Samsung’s new cheap 5G mobile

Samsung seems to have gotten the point of this mobile phone for the masses, those that meet to normal use in exchange for having a fairly adjusted price. The M series is the best exponent of this philosophy and right in it the new model has just been announced, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G follows in the footsteps of other launches of both the M series and the A series, this time with “flush” lenses, and with two lenses, something not very common. It is a dual camera with 50 megapixel main sensoraccompanied by a second 2 megapixel sensor.

In front, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G incorporates a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The screen refresh rate is 90 Hz and the 5-megapixel front camera is included in a drop-shaped notch.

As brain Samsung has opted this time for the MediaTek Dimension 700, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. The maximum version, supported by virtual memory, can reach a total of 12 GB of memory.

As usual in the series, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G mounts a large battery of 5,000mAh capacity and with support for 15W fast charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top and includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will go on sale in India on July 23 and we still don’t know if it will be sold in Spain. It is available in the colors green, blue and brown (Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown) and two versions:

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4+64GB : 12,999 Indian rupees, about 162 euros to change.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 6+128GB: 14,999 Indian rupees, about 187 euros to change.

More information | Samsung