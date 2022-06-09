The Xiaomi Box 4S Max is official and comes with a great novelty: it’s 8K!

It was surprising that with Xiaomi’s ease in launching new products, its Android media player hadn’t had a replacement for a long time. Well, finally the Asian company has taken the step and today it has announced the arrival of the Xiaomi Box 4S Max. We show you the most important novelties that it includes.

Aesthetically, the device changes little, since its square lines are maintained, as well as the color black which, it must be said, always fits well with the living room furniture. Obviously, it does not lack a remote control to control the operating system Android -which makes it possible to install all kinds of applications from the Play Store-. In addition, it also allows access to the google assistant. If things work, as in this case, it is best not to touch them.

The two great novelties of the Xiaomi Box 4S Max

The first has to do with image quality. The models of the generation that have been sold in stores to date allow you to enjoy 4K, but now the jump is made to 8K in order to be prepared for the new televisions that will soon begin to be sold in large numbers (at least, that is expected). To make this possible, the power of the player and this is the hardware that you will find inside:

Amlogic S905X3 quad-core processor with a Mali-M31 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64 gig internal storage

Connectivity: USB, WiFi Dual Band, Bluetooth and headphone jack

Smart Life

The second great novelty announced is that the port HDMI to connect the Xiaomi Box 4S Max to televisions, it is version 2.1. This optimizes its operation and avoids any type of problem with 8K content. Therefore, it is a necessary improvement and the Asian firm has not forgotten about it.

Some more things about this player

without missing a chrome cast integrated, which allows content to be sent from phones or tablets to the device that has been announced today, it should be noted that in the sound section there is good news because it includes compatibility with both Dolby as with DTS. The consequence is that the localization that is achieved is excellent, something that is perfect with movies and series.

In what has to do with the price, the new Xiaomi Box 4S Max has been indicated that it costs 499 yuan, which is the change in more or less 70 euros. It’s not particularly cheap, but it does make sense to support 8K. It is expected that this player will soon go on sale in Europe, like the previous model.