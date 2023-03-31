5G News
Samsung Display begins development of an OLED panel for the MacBook Air 13

Samsung Display begins development of an OLED panel for the MacBook Air 13

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
According to what was reported by the Korean newspaper The ElecSamsung Display has already started developing gods OLED panels that will be used in Apple’s future MacBook Airs. LG Display is currently developing OLED panels for 11- and 13-inch iPads that Apple plans to launch next year.

In recent months, many rumors have circulated about the possibility that Apple could start using OLED panels for both its MacBooks and iPads, something that other manufacturers, including Samsung itself with its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab, are already time.

Samsung already uses OLED panels on its Galaxy Books
FOR OLEDS ON MACBOOKS YOU WILL HAVE TO WAIT
For the transition to OLEDs on Macbooks, however, it seems that we will still have to wait. Apple expects to launch new 11.1-inch/13-inch MacBook Airs and iPad Pros with OLED displays in 2024, according to senior analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, in recent months. line with those of Ming Chi-Kuo according to which the first MacBook with an OLED display will be released by the end of next year.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera has problems with some apps

More recently, Young reiterated this prediction, adding that MacBook Pros are unlikely to adopt an OLED panel before 2026 and that, in the meantime, Apple will release a MacBook Air with 15-inch LCD display

SAMSUNG DISPLAY TRY AGAIN

According to rumors, the development of a 10.86-inch OLED panel for iPad Air by Samsung Display would have been suspended in September 2021 as it was made with a technology that would not have met Apple’s requests. The development of this new OLED panel for the 13.3-inch MacBook Air will certainly pave the way for future MacBook Pro panels as well.

More like this

