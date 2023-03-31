Samsung Display begins development of an OLED panel for the MacBook Air 13

According to what was reported by the Korean newspaper The ElecSamsung Display has already started developing gods OLED panels that will be used in Apple’s future MacBook Airs. LG Display is currently developing OLED panels for 11- and 13-inch iPads that Apple plans to launch next year. In recent months, many rumors have circulated about the possibility that Apple could start using OLED panels for both its MacBooks and iPads, something that other manufacturers, including Samsung itself with its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab, are already time.

FOR OLEDS ON MACBOOKS YOU WILL HAVE TO WAIT

For the transition to OLEDs on Macbooks, however, it seems that we will still have to wait. Apple expects to launch new 11.1-inch/13-inch MacBook Airs and iPad Pros with OLED displays in 2024, according to senior analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, in recent months. line with those of Ming Chi-Kuo according to which the first MacBook with an OLED display will be released by the end of next year. More recently, Young reiterated this prediction, adding that MacBook Pros are unlikely to adopt an OLED panel before 2026 and that, in the meantime, Apple will release a MacBook Air with 15-inch LCD display

SAMSUNG DISPLAY TRY AGAIN