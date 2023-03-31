Vivo T2 and T2x have leaked specifications after being listed on the Google Play Console

Update (03/31/2023) – MR

A few weeks ago, rumors indicated that vivo would bring the T2 line to the global market. Composed by vivo T2 and vivo T2x, the devices should be made official in the second half of April. The MySmartPrice website obtained exclusive information about the device’s specifications, bringing interesting details.

According to the leak, the vivo T2 line will be sold exclusively through retailer Flipkart in India. In specs, the vivo T2 will have an AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. As for cameras, it will have a 64-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilization. Both the vivo T2 and vivo T2x promise to bring above average performance and 5G connectivity, with the second being the most affordable device in the line. In RAM memory, the vivo T2 will have two variants: one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo T2x will have an additional option with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB.

In February, vivo T2 5G was listed on Google Play Console. The listing revealed that it would come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform. In addition, it will bring a screen with FullHD+ resolution and a drop-shaped notch. In software, it will come standard with Android 13. The vivo T2x was listed on the Google Play Console with the iQOO Z7i in early March. Under the hood, it will come powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset in the global market.

Update (02/10/2023) – MR

Vivo T2 5G is listed on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 695 and announcement will take place soon

vivo is working on a new cell phone from the T line. Previously, vivo has launched cell phones in the vivo T1 series in some markets, such as vivo T1 Pro, vivo T1 5G and vivo T1 4G. After delaying the launch of the successor line, the 5G variant has been listed on the Google Play Console, indicating that its announcement will take place in the coming weeks.

The vivo T2 5G could be the company's new intermediary in several countries and will arrive soon. It has numbering V2222, 5G connectivity and will come equipped with the Qualcomm SM6375 SoC platform, which is trade-named Snapdragon 695. That would be strange though, as the T1 5G came with the same chipset last year. The platform has a maximum speed of 2.2 GHz and has an Adreno 619 GPU. The listing in the Google Play Console database also confirms that the cell phone will come with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS 13 interface. The vivo T2 5G will have a display with FullHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400-pixels). In the image, you can see that it will have a drop-shaped notch to house the front sensor. More details about the cell phone should emerge in the coming days, in addition to certifications. With the listing on the Google Play Console, it’s safe to say your listing is close.

Update – 05/23/2022

It will be late! Vivo T2 launch in China postponed to June; see sheet and design

As reported by TechSmart last Tuesday (17), the vivo T2 would be announced this Monday, 23, at an event held by the manufacturer in China. However, the manufacturer postponed the launch of the device to June 6 due to “force majeure events”, but without revealing details about why. This information was confirmed by the brand through a publication on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, stating that the smartphone will be made official in a few days in Asia. Look:

Adespite the postponement, vivo T2 had practically all the technical data shown in past leaks highlighting the presence of a 6.62 “AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 870 chipset — octa-core up to 3.2 GHz with lithography 7-nanometer — bundled with the Adreno 650 GPU and 80W fast charging support. While many details have emerged, the launch price remains unknown and is unlikely to be revealed until the device’s imminent arrival.

Technical data (expected): 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate and camera hole

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Platform

Adreno 650 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

Storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Extras (connections, readers, certifications and the like)

4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

android 12

Update (5/17/22) – JB Vivo T2 has specifications, design and launch date confirmed in leak

After gaining a series of details, the new vivo T2 finally had its release date revealed. According to several Chinese retailers, the device goes on sale on May 23. In addition, taking advantage of the opportunity, the manufacturer ended up publishing a series of specifications for this device that has the same design as the iQOO Neo6 SE. Starting with the display, it will have a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel still has FHD + resolution and a small hole to accommodate the 16 MP selfie camera. In addition, the Expected processor for vivo T2 is Snapdragon 870, while the main rear camera is 64 MP and should be accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide and a portrait with another 2 MP. Finally, there is a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. So far, the only detail that remains under wraps is the official price.





Original text (5/9/22)

Next release? Vivo T2 appears in the IMEI database and may arrive as a new intermediary

Still without a launch forecast and relying exclusively on speculation, vivo T2 recently received an international certification confirming the existence of the cell phone and highlighting the possibility of the manufacturer to introduce more options in the mid-range cell phone segment. According to the portal 91mobiles, the device appeared this week in the IMEI database reinforcing the possibility of launching the vivo T2 generation in the coming months. The smartphone should arrive as a sturdier alternative compared to the just announced vivo T1 5G, official phone in India in early May.

Despite the rumors pointing to the possibility of an announcement soon, so far there are not many details about the internal hardware or prices of the smartphonehowever, it is expected that the announcement will be made in China with availability restricted to Asia and without revision of offer in countries outside that continent. Unlike other records, the leaked document does not even reveal the model number of the vivo T2 making it difficult to identify and appear new speculations. If you share details of your predecessors, we can expect Snapdragon platform, strong battery and variants with 4G or 5G.

What are your expectations for the launch of this smartphone? Tell us, comment! *Cover image: vivo T1.