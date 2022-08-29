Samsung, behind-the-scenes on leaflets: “Here’s how we put them to the test” | Video

- Advertisement -

It took a lot of research and development before samsung-shows-in-video-the-assembly-process-and-tests-of-foldable-robots-watch/">Samsung came up with foldable smartphones, inherently more vulnerable than “traditional” ones, which didn’t fear the little big daily challenges. During the presentation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Samsung highlighted the progress made over the years, and to reiterate the design and construction care of the latest generation of folding, a the on their realization.

In less than two minutes the video retraces the main construction steps and shows some of the resistance test to which they are subjected to demonstrate that they are ready to meet customers. Actually the video focuses on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 only, but at the end of the clip, when it comes to the dive endurance test, there is also a Galaxy Z Flip 4whose presence suggests that the same passages and that the same challenges, as it can be understood, concern both and not just one of the two.

The video opens with robots intent on precisely coupling rear surface and frame. Then the steps in which there is to evaluate the functionality of the different components, for example the touch or proximity sensors, the tests for the modem – therefore the ability to transmit and receive data through the network -, for the cameras and for wireless charging, finally we proceed with a series of resistance test.

- Advertisement -

The first concerns the post-assembly water resistance, then the mechanical arms open and close the Fold repeatedly to test the ability of the hinge and display to digest repeated stresses, pistons operate i side physical buttons to simulate months, years, of use, and finally proceed with water under pressure. Before the nozzles they shoot jets all over the surface, after the smartphones – and here also the Z Flip 4 appears – they are immersed in a basin to simulate the conditions to which they are subjected to obtain the IP certification.

Recall that the fourth generation Galaxy Z are not resistant to dust (at least not officially) while they are water resistant according to the standard IPX8i.e. they can be immersed (in fresh water) up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes maximum. However, Samsung does not recommend its use on the beach or in the pool: any damage caused by fluids is not covered by the warranty (and applies to all manufacturers, not just Samsung).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 128GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Light Blue 2022

1131 € See offer

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 256GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Light Blue 2022

1181 € See offer

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 512GB, Dynamic AMOLED Display 2X 6.2? /7.6? 1.2, Greygreen 2022

- Advertisement -

1999 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Smartphone Charger Included, SIM Free Android Foldable Smartphone, 512GB, Dynamic AMOLED Display 2X 6.2? /7.6? 1.2, Beige 2022

1999 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Phoneshock to 902 euros or from eBay to 999 euros .

or from eBay to . Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from Phoneshock to 1,550 euros or from Unieuro a 1,879 euros.

Available on: Galaxy Z Flip 4 for 1,000 euros and Galaxy Z Fold 4 for 1,753 euros. (Update of 27 August 2022, 08:12)