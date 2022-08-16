Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: the wallpapers are already here (also animated), all to download

Yesterday, during the traditional summer galaxy Unpacked, Samsung unveiled the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (we have already tried them) together with the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro watches and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earphones ( and yes, our wearables preview is online too).
Pre-orders for the two foldable smartphones are open from yesterday, Wednesday 10 August until Thursday 25 August. But in the meantime, if you feel like bringing a touch of Galaxy Z Flip 4 on your smartphone, you can already download all the official wallpapers for free that Samsung made for its clamshell foldable, including animated ones. How? It will be enough for you click on the link you find in SOURCEat the end of the article.
If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 3, in particular, considering that the aesthetic differences with the last generation are really minimal, the novelty effect is guaranteed. In the gallery below we show you a preview of the 8 static wallpapers of Galaxy Z Flip 4 included in the package.
And then there are also the wallpapers (4 in total) dedicated to the small external display that reflect the themes, the abstract and airy lines and the colors of the wallpaper for the lock screen and home. As for the animated wallpapers: there are 4, and you can see them in action with your eyes by opening the package once downloaded (these are .mp4 files, and it should be specified to make them work on various smartphones it may be necessary to use dedicated third-party apps set off).
- display:
- exterior: Super AMOLED 1.9 “260×512
- internal: 6.7 “FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex, 22: 9, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
- memory:
- 8GB of RAM
- 128/256 / 512GB internal
- dimensions:
- open: 71.9×165.2×6.9mm
- closed: 71.9×84.9×17.1-15.9mm
- weight: 187g
- connectivity: dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- safety: Knox, Knox Vault
- resistence: IPX8
- OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12
- fingerprint reader: lateral
- cameras:
- front: 10MP with Selfie Flash, f / 2.4, 1.22μm pixels, FOV 80 °
- rear:
- Main 12MP, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1.8μm pixels, FOV 83 °
- 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV
- battery: 3,700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing
- colors:
- Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue
- Bespoke Edition with double-sided Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red, Silver, Black, Gold frame
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Dimo Store at 1,049 euros or from Unieuro a 1,149 euros.