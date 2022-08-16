Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: the wallpapers are already here (also animated), all to download

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, during the traditional summer Unpacked, Samsung unveiled the new folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (we have tried them) together with the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro watches and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earphones ( and yes, our wearables preview is online too).

Pre-orders for the two foldable smartphones are open from yesterday, Wednesday 10 August until Thursday 25 August. But in the meantime, if you feel like bringing a touch of Galaxy Z Flip 4 on your smartphone, you can already all the official wallpapers for free that Samsung made for its clamshell foldable, including ones. How? It will be enough for you click on the link you find in SOURCEat the end of the article.

If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 3, in particular, considering that the aesthetic differences with the last generation are really minimal, the novelty effect is guaranteed. In the gallery below we show you a preview of the 8 static wallpapers of Galaxy Z Flip 4 included in the package.

And then there are also the wallpapers (4 in total) dedicated to the small external display that reflect the themes, the abstract and airy lines and the colors of the wallpaper for the lock screen and home. As for the animated wallpapers: there are 4, and you can see them in action with your eyes by opening the package once downloaded (these are .mp4 files, and it should be specified to make them work on various smartphones it may be necessary to use dedicated third-party apps set off).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – 128GB

1149 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – 256GB

1199 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – 512GB

1329 € See offer GALAXY Z FLIP 4: TECHNICAL SHEET

display: exterior: Super AMOLED 1.9 “260×512 internal: 6.7 “FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex, 22: 9, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 memory: 8GB of RAM 128/256 / 512GB internal

dimensions: open: 71.9×165.2×6.9mm closed: 71.9×84.9×17.1-15.9mm

weight: 187g

187g connectivity: dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 safety: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault resistence: IPX8

IPX8 OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 fingerprint reader: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 10MP with Selfie Flash, f / 2.4, 1.22μm pixels, FOV 80 ° rear: Main 12MP, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f / 1.8, 1.8μm pixels, FOV 83 ° 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV

battery: 3,700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing

3,700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Bespoke Edition with double-sided Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red, Silver, Black, Gold frame



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Dimo ​​Store at 1,049 euros or from Unieuro a 1,149 euros. To see the other 10 offers click here. (updated August 11, 2022, 3:32 pm)