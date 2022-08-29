enterPy 2022: Professional programming in Python

- Advertisement -

The Heise conference on in Business, Web and DevOps on October 25 offers deep dives on the complete development process. Secure early bird tickets now.

The 2022 online conference follows the motto “professional-photos-with-a-cell-phone/">Professional in Python” and is aimed specifically at specialists who are already using Python productively in companies and want to further deepen their knowledge of the programming language. That from voonze developer, iX and the dpunkt.verlag The online event held on October 25 illuminates various aspects of the programming language – from the features and specific characteristics to the details for specific applications.

From the first line of code through testing to productive use The program of the Python in Business, Web and DevOps conference includes two tracks with numerous deep dives that focus on the complete development process from the first line of code through testing to productive use. With their lectures, experienced Python experts want to help developers take their use of the programming language to a new level. For example, when it comes to exploring areas of application for pattern matching, which has been available since Python 3.10, finding suitable tools for dependency management, or testing web apps for their resilience using chaos engineering tools. Highlights from the program on October 25: Pattern matching: sounding out fields of application

Dependency Management: Use the right tools

Web Apps: Django meets Flutter

Office Automation with Python

Dependency Management: Use the right tools

Web Apps: Django meets Flutter

Office Automation with Python

Chaos Engineering: Testing web applications Secure the early bird discount by September 27th Tickets for the EnterPy Deep Dives on October 25th are still available until September 27th at the early bird price of 229 euros – the regular ticket later costs 279 euros (all prices plus 19% VAT). In addition, groups of three or more participants receive a discount. Pupils, students and university members can also benefit from a special discount on request.