Samsung shows in video the assembly process and tests of foldable robots; watch

The first generation of smartphones was launched with some display problems and caused distrust among the company’s customers, but the brand did not give up and currently leads the segment with the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold4 5G and Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, presented. in early August during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Last Thursday (25), the South Korean manufacturer published a video on its YouTube channel in which it shows consumers how the and testing of flexible cell phones is carried out, models subjected to extreme tests in order to attest to the full operation of the hinge mechanism and other components.

In the video, Samsung shows how the company's autonomous robots fit the pieces into the internal hardware by connecting the camera modules and the back cover. Subsequently, the production line tests the operation of the display by drawing drawings on the screen to test the operation of the touch sensitivity. Then the phones have the sensors tested — S Pen, Samsung Pay, etc. — and moves on to the next step where connectivity is tested, followed by camera sensors, induction charging, hinge, water resistance, and lastly, strength of the physical volume and power buttons. Watch the video:

This rigorous assembly process aims to prevent phones from leaving the factory with technical defects, so all assembly is standardized by autonomous robots. Once these steps are completed, the foldable items go to the packaging line and, later, distribution to the partner stores. With this, consumers can be sure that they are acquiring a reliable, robust device with specifications to meet different usage profiles, including the most hardcore.

