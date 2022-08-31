“Ruido”: the new Mexican film about the struggle of a mother to find her daughter

Directed by filmmaker Natalia Beristain, arrives a new cinematographic proposal inspired by the fight for women’s rights and the impunity present in the justice system of Latin American countries. Is Noisea film of origin about a who tirelessly searches for her missing and relies on other women from feminist movements to not give up trying to find her whereabouts.

“ Julia is a mother, or rather, Julia is one of many mothers, sisters, daughters, companions who have been affected by one of the many forms of violence in a territory at war with their women . Julia looks for Ger, her daughter; and in doing so she will weave networks with different women and their various struggles ”, is how the film in Spanish is described, which will soon arrive in the catalog of Netflix after debuting in San Sebastian Festival.

Julieta Egurrola, mother of Natalia Beristáin in real life, stars in “Ruido”. (Netflix)

The trailer was recently shared by the platform and shows the actress Juliet Egurrola, mother of Beristáin, in the role of a woman determined to fight everything to find her daughter. “You are not alone”, is an expression that is repeated over and over again towards her when she shares this story with groups born from feminism. Also, the preview shows how Julia embarks on a journey to follow Ger’s trail, although this will take her to very dangerous places and environments.

In an interview with Millenniumthe Mexican director had revealed that she spent a lot of time developing this project, and finally Noise it will come out this year: “For ten years I have thought about this story; It seems to me that we need to understand that when we talk about figures of missing men and women, we are talking about life stories, broken families and unspeakable pain. The only way I have to talk about it is through the movies ”.

The story follows a mother committed to finding her daughter alive. (Netflix)

“We made ties with civil society, with some of the people who live with this pain on a daily basis; It is precisely these ties and these people that make me feel hope for this country, ”she added about the true cases that inspired Julia’s journey within activism and the demand for justice in fiction. “Until the history of this country changes, we cannot stop talking about these issues, we cannot live in a society whose official figure is 90,000 disappeared, we know that there are many more.”

Natalia Beristain She is known for her work as a cast director, executive producer, and assistant director on various productions. In 2012, she was recognized with the award for Best Mexican Feature Film at the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) for her debut film Nope I want to sleep alone. It has released after Requiem for Leona Vicario Y goodbyes (2017). The filming of his new tape took place during the pandemic.

The Mexican film will arrive in November on the streaming service. (Netflix)

The release date of Noise has not been announced yet, but Netflix confirmed by means of the advance that it will be possible to be seen from November of this year.

